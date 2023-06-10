Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans Outside Mannat, Greets Them With His Signature Pose

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday (June 10) made a rare appearance to greet fans outside his Bandra residence Mannat
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Hundreds of fans gathered outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the Pathaan star
He made a rare appearance and greeted his fans with his signature open-arm pose
Shah Rukh was seen wearing blue jeans and white sweatshirt
It may be noted that he wore a sweatshirts of his son Aryan Khan's clothing brand D'Yavol
SRK completed his look with a wrist watch and black sunglasses
He also did Pathaan hookstep for his fans
Fans had gathered outside Mannat to celebrate TV premiere of SRK's blockbuster Pathaan
After a historic theatrical run, Pathaan is all set for its TV premiere on June 10
Also featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand
