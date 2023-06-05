Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar shoot for cameo in Aryan Khan's Stardom; Shah Rukh visits the set in Worli: Report

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut Stardom. For those unversed, Aryan has no plans of foraying into acting, however, he has been focusing on writing and direction and is all set to make his directorial debut with a web series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar's cameo in Stardom

A report in Mid Day stated that Ranbir has already shot for his cameo over the weekend in Century Mills, Worli. Also, a set has reportedly been put up for shooting the first schedule of the web series.

The report also mentions that Shah Rukh Khan visited the set and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also has a special role in Stardom and he shot for his part over the first three days.

About Stardom

Aryan's six-episode web series is set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry. It will reportedly shed light on the various aspects of a star's life -- the good, the bad and the ugly.

Recently, Aryan and Shah Rukh took the internet by storm after the former launched his own clothing brand named D'Yavol.

Prior to the launch, he dropped a promotional video for his brand, in which SRK could be seen coming to the rescue of a frustrated Aryan who has lost all hope.

The commercial was reportedly directed by Aryan himself and fans couldn't help but gush over the uncanny resemblance between the father and son.