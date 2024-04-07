VIDEO: Rubina Dilaik Hints At Revealing Her Twins' Faces As She Announces Her Podcast Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi's Second Season

A popular actress and a doting mother, Rubina Dilaik is soaring high both personally and professionally. The actress, who's debut Punjabi film 'Chal Bhajj Chaliye' just hit the theatres is now all set to come up with the second season of her much loved podcast 'Kisi ne bataya nahi.'

While the first season of the podcast recieved a lot of love, the second season of the same is going to be even more special for the fans of the actress. In an announcement made by the actress on her Instagram handle, the actress revealed how, the podcast is truly special for her. She further reveals that this time on the show, she will discuss experiences of mothers about everything post child birth. In this announcement Rubina states how no body told her about so many things that happen after child birth and further states that it takes a village to take care of a child. By the end of this announcement, Rubina goes ahead to reveal that in the episodes of this podcast, the viewers will get to witness that which they have been meaning to see for a while.

Rubina wrote, ''I’m sure aapko meri tarah “Kisine Bataya Nahi ” hoga ki Maa banne ke bad kya kya papad belne padte hai🫣, woh kehte hai na “it takes a village to take care of a child” toh aayein milke discuss karte hai kuch aise experiences and challenges jo ek maa hi bata sakti hai only on “Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Motherhood Journey!” Ji haan, we are back with another exciting season about the motherhood Journey on my Youtube Channel, So if you haven’t subscribed it yet , do it right now cause this is going to be super fun and is very close to my heart♥️Hint : In Episodes me aapko woh dekhne milegaa jo aap log kabse dekhna chaah rahe ho.''

As soon as fans of the actress read this hint, they were quick to guess that the actress is hinting towards revealing the faces of her baby girls Edhaa and Jeeva.

For the unversed, Rubina and Abhinav welcomed their baby girls on the 27th of November last year.