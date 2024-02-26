 Rubina Dilaik Serves 'Rubi-Licious' As She Stuns In ₹4.2K Red Bodycon Maxi Dress, See PHOTOS
New mom in the telly town, Rubina Dilaik, set some fashion goals on Monday.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
New mom in the telly town, Rubina Dilaik, set some fashion goals on Monday, exuding elegance as she shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actress known for her work in 'Chotti Bahu' is an avid social media user, and is often seen sharing glimpses from her personal and professional lives.

On Monday, she shared a series of pictures, wherein she can be seen wearing a red satin bodysuit with full sleeves. There is a matching cloth wrapped around her waistline.

Her glammed-up make-up look includes glossy pink lips, blushed cheeks, glittery eyeshadow, and thick brows. Rubina's hair is styled in soft waves. For accessories, she opted for a diamond chain with green locket, and matching earrings. For footwear, she sported silver heels, with pearl hangings on them.

The post is captioned, "Serving 'Rubi-licious'." The comment section was filled with appreciation for Rubina's look and outfit. One user said: "Wow hot red," while another commented: "looking radiant."

Earlier on Monday, Rubina also gave a glimpse of her family vacation in Goa. Rubina and Abhinav, who have recently become parents to twin daughters - Jeeva and Edhaa - are enjoying some quality family time in the beautiful locales of Goa.

On the work front, Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', while Abhinav was seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

