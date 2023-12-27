Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Announce Birth Of Twins Jeeva & Edhaa As They Turn 1 Month Old; See FIRST Photos

Television actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla officially announced the birth of their twin baby girls on Wednesday (December 27). The couple shared first pictures with their little munchkins and revealed they were born on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, which was on November 27.

The actors also revealed the names of their daughters - Jeeva and Edhaa. According to a website, Jeeva means 'life' and 'immortal'. On the other hand, the meaning of the name Edhaa is 'sacred', 'strength' and 'happiness'.

As their babies turned one-month-old, Rubina and Abhinav also organised a puja at their home. In one of the pictures, the new parents are seen performing a hawan.

Another photo shows them holding their daughters in their arms while posing for the camera. While Rubina wore a blue traditional outfit, Abhinav was spotted in a white kurta.

Along with the adorable pictures, Rubina and Abhinav wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today …. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes For our angels."

Soon after they shared the post, several celebrities as well as fans congratulated the new parents in the comments section.

A few days back, the news of their daughters’ birth was first shared by Rubina's fitness trainer on Instagram. However, she later edited her caption and only mentioned "Congratulations," along with a few emojis. The trainer also disabled the comments section of her post.

Rubina and Abhinav officially announced pregnancy in September 2023 by sharing an adorable picture. Throughout her pregnancy, Rubina was quite active on social media platforms. She also launched her talk show, Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show, where she graciously invites celebrity mothers to share their personal experiences of pregnancy as well as the joys and challenges of nurturing their children.

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Shimla in 2018 and they were seen painting the town red with their love. However, their wedding had hit a rough patch during the lockdown, and that is when they decided to give themselves one last shot by participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14.

It was on the show that they sorted out their differences and came out stronger with newfound love for each other. While Rubina emerged to be the winner of the show, Abhinav was lauded for being the gentleman inside the house.