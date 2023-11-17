Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Glows As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023

Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik was spotted out and about in the city with husband Abhinav Shukla on Friday

The actress was all smiles as the paparazzi greeted her

Rubina kept it casual in an oversized shirt with leggings and a cute pink handbag

Abhinav, on the other hand, looked handsome in a blue t-shirt and white pants

It was in September this year that Rubina and Abhinav had announced their pregnancy

"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY," their announcement read

While the couple has not shared the due date, Rubina and Abhinav will reportedly welcome their firstborn by December this year

