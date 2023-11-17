Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Glows As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023
Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik was spotted out and about in the city with husband Abhinav Shukla on Friday
The actress was all smiles as the paparazzi greeted her
Rubina kept it casual in an oversized shirt with leggings and a cute pink handbag
Abhinav, on the other hand, looked handsome in a blue t-shirt and white pants
It was in September this year that Rubina and Abhinav had announced their pregnancy
"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY," their announcement read
While the couple has not shared the due date, Rubina and Abhinav will reportedly welcome their firstborn by December this year
