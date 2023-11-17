Inside Photos From Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's Baby's Naming Ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023
Television power couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar welcomed their first child on September 20
They have named their baby girl Navya and on Friday, they celebrated her naming ceremony
Rahul took to his Instagram to share an adorable photo of the new mommy kissing her darling daughter
"Navya’s Naming Ceremony.. " he captioned the post
He also shared a glimpse of the naming ceremony invite of 'Baby Vaidya'
"LAXMI Ji aayi hain 🙏🏼🙏🏼 We are blessed with a Baby GIRL!" Rahul had announced on the birth of their baby girl
"The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well!" he had added
