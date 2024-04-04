'Life Mein Pehli Baar...': Rubina Dilaik Feels Guilty For Leaving Newborn Twins At Home For Chal Bhajj Chaliye Promotions

Recently embracing motherhood and welcoming twin daughters, Rubina Dilaik finds herself torn between her career commitments and maternal responsibilities. In a candid interview, the Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress opened up about grappling with feelings of inadequacy and concern for her newborn daughters while promoting her film.

This marks the first time in her life that Rubina has encountered such emotions, questioning her ability to balance her career with being there for her three-month-old daughters. The overwhelming experience of leaving her infants behind for promotional activities, knowing they cannot travel extensively at this age, has weighed heavily on her mind.

Delving deeper into her internal struggles, Rubina admitted to battling conflicting thoughts about whether her decision to leave her daughters alone was the right one. To address this dilemma, she made a conscious effort to maintain a clear boundary between her personal and professional life to prevent neglecting either aspect.

The toll of overthinking manifested in physical symptoms such as headaches, chest pains, and stomach discomfort, prompting Rubina to confide in her husband, Abhinav Shukla. Despite the challenges, she resolved to confront her anxieties head-on and navigate this new chapter of her life.

Rubina's journey to fame, from her role in Choti Bahu to her appearances in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more, underscores her dedication to her craft amidst the demands of motherhood.