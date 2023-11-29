Rubina Dilaik Reveals Meeting With Car Accident In First Trimester: 'All Hell Broke Loose'

Actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to welcome twins with husband, actor Abhinav Shukla very soon. While the couple is awaiting the arrival of their babies, Rubina recently revealed that she had met with a dangerous accident during the initial months of her pregnancy.

In her latest vlog, Rubina recalled the horrifying incident which took place when she was in her first trimester. The actress revealed that in July 2023, she was returning home after a regular check up and a truck had rammed into her car from behind.

"I was not prepared. It came like a shock, and I hit the front seat. The shock was such that I hit my back on the seat in which I was sitting and then got my head hit by the seat that was in front of me," she revealed.

She went on to say that it was her worst nightmare and she was petrified after the accident.

"I remember that day so well that I still get goosebumps. I was so petrified, so terrified, not for myself, of course, for these two new lives growing inside. That experience I really cannot express in words, the amount of fear that I had; it felt like hell broke loose. That was my worst nightmare," she shared.

She added that the couple arranged for an emergency sonography and only after she had undergone all the necessary tests and scans was she calm again.

Rubina and Abhinav got married in a grand ceremony in Shimla in 2018 and they were seen painting the telly town red with their love. However, their wedding had hit a rough patch during the lockdown, and that is when they decided to give themselves one last shot by participating in Bigg Boss 14.

It was on the show that they sorted out their differences and came out stronger with newfound love for each other. Rubina was also declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 14.