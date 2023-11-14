Mommy-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Exudes Divinity In Her Maternity Photoshoot: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023
Television star and Bigg Boss fame Rubina Dilaik appeared heavenly in a recent photoshoot where she flaunted her baby bump
Instagram: Rubina Dilaik
Seated atop a peacock throne, the actress sports an elaborate mustard yellow golden ornate creation by Rajbinder Chahal while adorning jewels from Zevar By Geeta
The actress also sports a peacock feather in a tribute to Lord Krishna, hoping to welcome a healthy baby
While sharing these pictures on Instagram, Rubina captioned her post saying, "I Pray every Single day, You are strong , capable, powerful and incredible, You are a perfect vision of The Creator. My heart is filled with #blessings and #gratitude"
Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla have been married since June 21 2018
The couple broke about Rubina's pregnancy in September 2023. Incidentally, Rubina's sister Rohini is also expecting
Thanks For Reading!