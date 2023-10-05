Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Her Uber Chic Maternity Fashion

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023
Actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to welcome her first child with husband Abhinav Shukla
"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY 🧿❤️ welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!" the couple had shared, announcing their pregnancy
Ever since the announcement, Rubina has been setting the gram on fire with photos flaunting her maternity fashion
Rubina's fashion mantra during her pregnancy seems all about keeping it breezy and comfortable
The actress shared a slew of photos flaunting her baby bump and proved that her fashion game is on point!
A few days ago, Rubina had dropped a picture in a black spaghetti top, cradling her baby bump
The actress and her husband recently returned from their New York vacation
Thanks For Reading!