Rubina Dilaik Flaunts Her Uber Chic Maternity Fashion

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2023

Actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to welcome her first child with husband Abhinav Shukla

"We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating , got married and now will do ❤️AS A FAMILY 🧿❤️ welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!" the couple had shared, announcing their pregnancy

Ever since the announcement, Rubina has been setting the gram on fire with photos flaunting her maternity fashion

Rubina's fashion mantra during her pregnancy seems all about keeping it breezy and comfortable

The actress shared a slew of photos flaunting her baby bump and proved that her fashion game is on point!

A few days ago, Rubina had dropped a picture in a black spaghetti top, cradling her baby bump

The actress and her husband recently returned from their New York vacation

