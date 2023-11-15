 VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Arrives At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium To Watch Ind Vs NZ Semi-Final
Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Animal, which is slated to arrive in theaters on December 1, 2023. Ahead of it, the actor arrived at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to watch the India vs New Zealand semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Check it out:

In the video, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor is seen dressed in a navy blue power suit as he arrived to support team India. The actor, who had attended the 2011 WC final, said, "I watched MS Dhoni lifting the trophy here at the Wankhede in 2011. Hopefully Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play well today."

A few days back, Ranbir was seen donning a Indian team jersey that featured number 1 and the title of his upcoming film, Animal.

Talking about Animal, the action-thriller also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, it is slated to clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office.

On the work front, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead alongside Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and Boney Kapoor.

