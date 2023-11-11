Ranbir Kapoor Sports Team India Jersey In Support But With A Twist: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2023

Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in town sporting the Team India jersey, in support

Photos: Varinder Chawla

But, here's a twist! The jersey carries the actor's identity as 'Animal' with the number 1 against it

In a subtle way, Ranbir took the opportunity to also remind fans that Animal releases in cinemas on December 1st, 2023

The actor sported his classic black frames and paired the jersey with denims and white sneakers

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles

The film explores the turbulent relationship between a father and his son which eventually leads the latter to a life of crime

