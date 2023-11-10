Ranbir Kapoor Refuses Prasad After Ganpati Puja, Video Goes Viral: 'Main Diet Par Hoon' |

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Animal, which is slated to release on December 1, 2023. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

A video of Ranbir is doing the rounds on the internet, in which it shows the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor refusing prasad (religious offering) after doing Ganpati Puja at the T-Series office in Mumbai.

Check it out:

Dressed in a navy blue shirt, the pandit at the T-Series office offers a box of prasad to Ranbir; however, it takes the box and gives it to the paparazzi, saying, "Main toh diet par hoon, aap log kha lo."

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which featured Shraddha Kapoor alongside Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi and boney Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is slated to clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office.

Recently, Ranbir and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt celebrated their daughter Raha's first birthday.

The couple hosted an intimate party which was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. Mahesh Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Karisma Kapoor among others.

