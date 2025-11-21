 After The Hunt On OTT: Julia Roberts & Andrew Garfield's Film To Stream On This Platform; Know About Storyline, Characters & More
Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
After the Hunt is a psychological thriller film that stars Julia Roberts in the lead role. The film had its world premiere out of competition in the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025, and it was released in theatres on October 10. 2025. It received mixed reviews from critics, though Roberts and Garfield's performances received praise from audiences. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "She'll stop you right there. After The Hunt, streaming now." The film is produced by Brian Grazer, Luca Guadagnino, and Allan Mandelbaum under the banner of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Frenesy Film Company, Imagine Entertainment, and Big Indie Pictures.

About the Hunt storyline

The storyline of After the Hunt revolves around a university lecturer, Alma, who finds herself entangled in a sexual assault allegation while harboring a troubling secret from her past. Hank, her colleague, is accused by her top student, Maggie, and Alma must choose whom to trust, compelling her to face her repressed trauma and ethical conflict. The narrative revolves around a complex mix of aspiration, deceit, and reality in the realm of academia.

Cast and crew of After the Hunt

Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Nora Garrett, the film features Julia Roberts as Alma Imhoff, Ayo Edebiri as Margaret Resnick, Michael Stuhlbarg as Frederik Mendelssohn, Andrew Garfield as Henrik Gibson, Thaddea Graham as Katie, David Leiber as Dean RJ Thomas, Will Price as Arthur, and Lío Mehiel as Alex, among others.

About Reznor and Atticus Ross, who won an Oscar

The film also reunites Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who composed the score of his previous films, Challengers and Queer. The duo won an Oscar for their work on The Social Network. They received the Academy Award for Best Original Score at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011 for the film's score.

