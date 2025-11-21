 The Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi's Surprise CAMEO Steals The Show, His Banter With Manoj Bajpayee Leaves Fans Cheering—VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi's Surprise CAMEO Steals The Show, His Banter With Manoj Bajpayee Leaves Fans Cheering—VIDEO

The Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi's Surprise CAMEO Steals The Show, His Banter With Manoj Bajpayee Leaves Fans Cheering—VIDEO

Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, premiered on Friday, putting Srikant Tiwari into a dangerous new mission while introducing a new villain, Rukma, played by Jaideep Ahlawat. The highlight, however, is Vijay Sethupathi's cameo as Michael Vedanayagam from Farzi. His appearance sparks an exciting Farzi x Family Man crossover that has fans buzzing online

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image

Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, finally premiered today (November 21). The edge-of-your-seat spy thriller putting Srikant Tiwari (Manoj) into a dangerous new game, but this time the spotlight shifts to a new villain, Rukma, a major North-East drug smuggler played by Jaideep Ahlawat. However, what truly stole the show was a surprise cameo by none other than Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi Makes Special Appearance In Family Man S3

Sethupathi makes a special appearance, reprising his role as Michael Vedanayagam, the Special Task Force officer and head of the Counterfeiting & Currency Fraud Analysis & Research Team (CCFART), from Raj & DK’s series Farzi, which starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The Farzi x Family Man crossover has fans buzzing across social media.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Unite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Imperfectly Perfect' Love Story—VIDEO
Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Unite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Imperfectly Perfect' Love Story—VIDEO
Did Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Really Play Football Inside The White House? Here's The Truth
Did Cristiano Ronaldo & Donald Trump Really Play Football Inside The White House? Here's The Truth
CM Devendra Fadnavis And Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Pay Tributes On Maharashtra Martyrs’ Memorial Day, Highlight Ongoing Development Efforts
CM Devendra Fadnavis And Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Pay Tributes On Maharashtra Martyrs’ Memorial Day, Highlight Ongoing Development Efforts
Vedanta Group Firm Hindustan Zinc Holds High-Level Stakeholder Consultation Workshop In Jaipur To Advance Proposal Of A Zinc Park
Vedanta Group Firm Hindustan Zinc Holds High-Level Stakeholder Consultation Workshop In Jaipur To Advance Proposal Of A Zinc Park
Read Also
'It Has Been So Long Fighting This Battle': Manoj Bajpayee Supports Filmmaker Kanu Behl As...
article-image

In the sixth episode, Srikant (Manoj) and JK (Sharib Hashmi) cross the border into Myanmar to track down Rukma (Jaideep). Michael is called to help them get past the fencing and enter through an illegal route. The hilarious banter between Srikant and Michael has become one of the season's highlights, leaving fans thoroughly entertained.

Meanwhile, in the first season of Farzi, a connection with The Family Man was teased when Michael (Vijay) called Srikant for help, hinting at a possible cameo.

Later, in the second season of The Family Man, Chellam sir, the retired spy who comes to Srikant's rescue was shown reaching out to Michael in one of the episodes, strengthening the crossover link between the shows.

Read Also
The Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee's One Liners Deliver Well, Jaideep Ahlawat's Villain...
article-image

Free Press Journal's Review Of The Family Man 3

The season 3 picks up the pace in the second half, especially after Srikant is branded a wanted criminal. The show shines with clap-worthy dialogues from JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), Srikant's witty colleague. The finale delivers a thrilling face-off between Srikant and Rukma, intense, gripping, and sure to leave viewers with plenty of questions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Unite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's...

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Unite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's...

Neha Sharma Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Neha Sharma Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Anupamaa Written Update, November 21: Gautam Plans To Destroy Anupama's Purvichaya Chawl, Paving Way...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 21: Gautam Plans To Destroy Anupama's Purvichaya Chawl, Paving Way...

The Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi's Surprise CAMEO Steals The Show, His Banter With Manoj Bajpayee...

The Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi's Surprise CAMEO Steals The Show, His Banter With Manoj Bajpayee...

After The Hunt On OTT: Julia Roberts & Andrew Garfield's Film To Stream On This Platform; Know About...

After The Hunt On OTT: Julia Roberts & Andrew Garfield's Film To Stream On This Platform; Know About...