The Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi's Surprise CAMEO Steals The Show, His Banter With Manoj Bajpayee Leaves Fans Cheering—VIDEO

Family Man Season 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, finally premiered today (November 21). The edge-of-your-seat spy thriller putting Srikant Tiwari (Manoj) into a dangerous new game, but this time the spotlight shifts to a new villain, Rukma, a major North-East drug smuggler played by Jaideep Ahlawat. However, what truly stole the show was a surprise cameo by none other than Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi Makes Special Appearance In Family Man S3

Sethupathi makes a special appearance, reprising his role as Michael Vedanayagam, the Special Task Force officer and head of the Counterfeiting & Currency Fraud Analysis & Research Team (CCFART), from Raj & DK’s series Farzi, which starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The Farzi x Family Man crossover has fans buzzing across social media.

Check it out:

In the sixth episode, Srikant (Manoj) and JK (Sharib Hashmi) cross the border into Myanmar to track down Rukma (Jaideep). Michael is called to help them get past the fencing and enter through an illegal route. The hilarious banter between Srikant and Michael has become one of the season's highlights, leaving fans thoroughly entertained.

Meanwhile, in the first season of Farzi, a connection with The Family Man was teased when Michael (Vijay) called Srikant for help, hinting at a possible cameo.

Later, in the second season of The Family Man, Chellam sir, the retired spy who comes to Srikant's rescue was shown reaching out to Michael in one of the episodes, strengthening the crossover link between the shows.

Free Press Journal's Review Of The Family Man 3

The season 3 picks up the pace in the second half, especially after Srikant is branded a wanted criminal. The show shines with clap-worthy dialogues from JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), Srikant's witty colleague. The finale delivers a thrilling face-off between Srikant and Rukma, intense, gripping, and sure to leave viewers with plenty of questions.