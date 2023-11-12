Alia Bhatt Gets A Sweet Peck On The Cheek From Hubby Ranbir Kapoor, Check Out Her Diwali Celebrations: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023
Blurry but full of love, Alia Bhatt was happy to share her laidback, relaxed Diwali celebrations with close family and friends
Instagram: Alia Bhatt
In an awwwesome moment, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor gets a peck on the cheek from her hubby Ranbir Kapoor
The actress also shared a brief glimpse of daughter Raha's outfit which had the little baby girl's name inscribed
Alia also spent some quality time with sister Shaheen and her peet Edward
The two Bhatt sisters have always been by one another's side
Alia attended the Diwali bash hosted at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house where she bonded with her extended family
Posing with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, both women look festive ready in red and pink
