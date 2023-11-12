Inside Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Bash: Saif-Ibrahim Twin In Black, Alia Poses With Neetu

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 12, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ki & Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor also attended her Diwali bash in Mumbai.
On November 11, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Diwali party at their Mumbai residence for their close family and friends.
Photo Via Instagram
Sharmila Tagore, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Amrita Arora, Aadar Jain, and Karisma Kapoor attended the Diwali party.
At the Diwali party, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan twinned in black outfits, while Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi stunned in ethnic outfits.
Alia Bhatt wore a bright red lehenga as she posed with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Reema Kapoor and Anissa Malhotra.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan wore red sarees, while Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan donned kurtas for the party.
Sara Ali Khan posed with her grandmother, actress Sharmila Tagore at Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash.
Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan wore black ethnic outfits for the evening.
Alia Bhatt posed for a picture with brother-in-law Armaan Jain's wife, Anissa Malhotra, who was dressed in pink.
Amrita Arora also made an appearance at BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence for Diwali.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, and others posed for a happy picture together.