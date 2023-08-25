Video: Rakhi Sawant Jets Off To Perform Umrah, Netizens Say, ‘100 Chuhe Khake Billi Haj Ko Chali' |

Rakhi Sawant, who recently made headlines for her divorce from ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, revealed that she is headed to Umrah, a pilgrimage done by Muslims to the holy city of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. In a video going viral, Rakhi can be seen wearing a hijab and saying, “I am going to Umrah for the very first time. I have been called. I am extremely happy. Please keep me in your prayers. I will pray for everyone.”

As the clip spread like wildfire across social media, netizens mocked the controversy queen by using the idiom, “100 Chuhe Khake Billi Haj Ko Chali.” It means a person suddenly starts doing good after committing many sins.

A day before Rakhi left for Umrah, she visited Mahim Dargah to seek blessings. In a press conference, she said, "These people (ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani and friend Rajshree) have surrounded me with their mountain of lies. I have come here to seek peace. I have faith in Allah that he will accept my prayers."

For those unversed, Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in 2022. However, Rakhi filed for divorce on the grounds of domestic violence and sexual harassment. She also alleged that he mishandled her funds. An FIR was filed under IPC Sections 406, 420 498 (A), and 377.

Earlier this week, Rakhi claimed that Adil harassed her by recording her nude videos to sell them in Dubai. She also stated that she saw him having sex with men and women. The actress also claimed that Adil tried to hit her and kill her on various occasions.

Earlier this year, Rakhi lost her mother Jaya Bheda due to endometrial cancer. She was 73.

Over the years, Rakhi has worked in films like Kurukshetra, Main Hoon Na, Shootout at Lokhandwala as well as reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

