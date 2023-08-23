 WATCH: Rakhi Sawant’s Friend, Sherlyn Chopra & Adil Khan Durrani Take A Sly Dig At Her Amid The Ex-Couple’s Feud
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Rakhi Sawant’s Friend, Sherlyn Chopra & Adil Khan Durrani Take A Sly Dig At Her Amid The Ex-Couple’s Feud

WATCH: Rakhi Sawant’s Friend, Sherlyn Chopra & Adil Khan Durrani Take A Sly Dig At Her Amid The Ex-Couple’s Feud

In a video going viral, Sherlyn, Adil and Rajshree are seen together at the venue of a press conference held by Rakhi’s friend Rajshree.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
article-image

It seems like Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani’s feud has much more drama to witness with the her best friend Rajshree and actress Chopra teaming up against her. Amid their fallout, the trio took a sly dig at ‘nautankibazz’ Rakhi for coming up with some or the other drama all the time.

In a video going viral, Sherlyn, Adil and Rajshree are seen together at the venue of a press conference held by Rakhi’s friend Rajshree.

Read Also
Uorfi Javed Mocks Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani Feud: ‘Downloaded Wrong Johnny Depp VS Amber...
article-image

SHERLYN CHOPRA TAKES A DIG AT RAKHI SAWANT

Mocking and challenging the Bigg Boss star, Sherlyn chopra mimics Rakhi in a funny yet pitiful manner. She goes on to say, “Agli baar woh nautanki kare toh usko bolo usse behtar nautanki Sherlyn Chopra karti hai.” With this, three of them are seen sharing a smile together.

Watch the video shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani here:

Read Also
Rakhi Sawant's Friend Rajshree Claims Actress Tried To Falsely Accuse Her Of Running Prostitution...
article-image

RAKHI'S FEUD WITH ADIL & HER BESTIE RAJSHREE

On Wednesday (August 23), Rakhi’s friend held a press conference to announce that she has also filed a police complaint against her. Rajshree said that she will share the details of the complaint with the media soon. "Rakhi threatened me the day Adil made his first appearance and there is more that I will reveal to media," she told the paparazzo. She later told that Rakhi threatened to frame her for running prostitution in her nail art studio & challenged to prove anything against her.

She also disclosed about supporting Rakhi financially from food, cloths to other basic amenities.

Talking about her feud with Adil Kha Durrani, he recently made several allegations against Rakhi Sawant in a recent media interview. From the claims of Rakhi beating him, making his nud clip to cheating on him with ex Ritesh, Adil said it all.

While the duo’s fight has left everyone confused on who’s the guilty one, the legal battle between them will make the final decision. Till now, stay tuned for further updates!

Read Also
Rakhi Sawant Says Ex-Husband Adil Khan Sold Her Nude Videos For ₹47 Lakh: 'He Was Raping Me'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEVEN: BTS' Jungkook Teams Up With DJ Alesso For A 'Refreshing' Remix Amid Plagiarism Accusations

SEVEN: BTS' Jungkook Teams Up With DJ Alesso For A 'Refreshing' Remix Amid Plagiarism Accusations

WATCH: Rakhi Sawant’s Friend, Sherlyn Chopra & Adil Khan Durrani Take A Sly Dig At Her Amid The...

WATCH: Rakhi Sawant’s Friend, Sherlyn Chopra & Adil Khan Durrani Take A Sly Dig At Her Amid The...

REVEALED! Anil Kapoor’s Exit From Welcome 3 Has A Shocking Reason

REVEALED! Anil Kapoor’s Exit From Welcome 3 Has A Shocking Reason

Raveena Tandon To Join Akshay Kumar For Welcome 3? Here's What We Know

Raveena Tandon To Join Akshay Kumar For Welcome 3? Here's What We Know

'Chaand Taare Todh Laoon': Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Other Celebs Congratulate ISRO For...

'Chaand Taare Todh Laoon': Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Other Celebs Congratulate ISRO For...