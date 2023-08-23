WATCH: Rakhi Sawant’s Friend, Sherlyn Chopra & Adil Khan Durrani Take A Sly Dig At Her Amid The Ex-Couple’s Feud

It seems like Rakhi Sawant-Adil Khan Durrani’s feud has much more drama to witness with the her best friend Rajshree and actress Chopra teaming up against her. Amid their fallout, the trio took a sly dig at ‘nautankibazz’ Rakhi for coming up with some or the other drama all the time.

In a video going viral, Sherlyn, Adil and Rajshree are seen together at the venue of a press conference held by Rakhi’s friend Rajshree.

SHERLYN CHOPRA TAKES A DIG AT RAKHI SAWANT

Mocking and challenging the Bigg Boss star, Sherlyn chopra mimics Rakhi in a funny yet pitiful manner. She goes on to say, “Agli baar woh nautanki kare toh usko bolo usse behtar nautanki Sherlyn Chopra karti hai.” With this, three of them are seen sharing a smile together.

Watch the video shared by photojournalist Viral Bhayani here:

RAKHI'S FEUD WITH ADIL & HER BESTIE RAJSHREE

On Wednesday (August 23), Rakhi’s friend held a press conference to announce that she has also filed a police complaint against her. Rajshree said that she will share the details of the complaint with the media soon. "Rakhi threatened me the day Adil made his first appearance and there is more that I will reveal to media," she told the paparazzo. She later told that Rakhi threatened to frame her for running prostitution in her nail art studio & challenged to prove anything against her.

She also disclosed about supporting Rakhi financially from food, cloths to other basic amenities.

Talking about her feud with Adil Kha Durrani, he recently made several allegations against Rakhi Sawant in a recent media interview. From the claims of Rakhi beating him, making his nud clip to cheating on him with ex Ritesh, Adil said it all.

While the duo’s fight has left everyone confused on who’s the guilty one, the legal battle between them will make the final decision. Till now, stay tuned for further updates!