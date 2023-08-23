Rakhi Sawant's Friend Rajshree Claims Actress Tried To Falsely Accuse Her Of Running Prostitution Racket In Mumbai (WATCH)

Rakhi Sawant's close friend Rajshree has revealed that the actress threatened to defame her and falsely accuse her of running a prostitution racket in at her studio in Andheri, Mumbai. After filing a police complaint against Rakhi, her friend held a press conference and levelled some shocking allegations against her.

While interacting with media, Rajshree said that she helps Rakhi financially. She said, "Rakhi doesn't help me financially. I fact, I pay her food, her car's petrol and driver. She wears my clothes and shoes. If she sees me carrying a purse, she asks for it also. Besides my kidney, she has got every other thing from me."

"Rakhi bimar hai, kutte ki tarah chadh jati hai. Please send her 'Get Well Soon' messages. She feels that she can harass or threaten anyone. Rakhi think that she can ruin anyone's business. But I want to tell her that everything is not so easy," Rajshree added.

"Rakhi ne mujhe ye bola hai ki agar maine media ke saame kuch bola toh woh ye batayegi ki main mere Nailart studio mein prostitution ka kaam chalati hu. I challenge Rakhi Sawant to prove this," she further told media persons.

When The Free Press Journal contacted Rakhi, she refused to comment. She said she will hold a press conference in Mumbai at 8 pm on Wednesday and that's where she will react to Rajshree's allegations against her.

Earlier today, Rajshree filed a police complaint against Rakhi after the latter tried to threaten her. Reacting to the reports, Rakhi had stated that she was 'shocked' to know about the complaint against her.

For the unversed, the Main Hoon Na actress has also been embroiled in an ugly battle with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani.