Adil Khan Durrani On Rakhi Sawant: 'She Ruined My Family'

Rakhi Sawant is landing deeper in trouble after her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani’s press conference against her. During the media interview, he made several allegations against her including beatung him, clicking his nude pictures, cheating on him, framing her rape and much more.

A day later, Rakhi's best friend Rajshree also filed a complaint against the actress revealing she threatened to falsely frame her of running prostitution in her mail art studio. This further went on with Sherlyn mocking Rakhi for her ‘dramas’ and challenging her.

Now, in another interview with a YouTube channel Adil Khan Durrani states that his family was ‘ruined’ because of Rakhi Sawant.

On being asked about being in jail for around 5 months and whether he decided to take action against Rakhi after coming out, during her time in prison, Adil stated, “Haan, sabko thank you kehna chahunga, Rakhi ka sach ek na ek din bahar aana hi tha, woh sirf paused kar sakti thi, permanent solutions mere pass the, mein bol raha tha rakhi ko ki permanent khatam karte hai, aur Rakhi ko pata tha ki yeh season uske reality shows start hone ke pehle mein nahi aaunga aur woh bahot kuch kar legi.”

He further stated that Rakhi framed him in a case in Mumbai where she didn’t get any support from the judicial system as the case was found to be false.

During the interview, he expressed his pain stating, "Rakhi Sawant ruined my family."

Adil Khan Durrani, feels bad about these things that caused hindrance in letting him pursue his Bollywood career, but remains determined to chase his dreams. He further regrets making a mistake in choosing a 'wrong' partner for himself.

Earlier, Adil had revealed about getting married to Rakhi got married according to Islamic rituals on May 29th last year, after a few months of courtship, which was later followed by official registration on July 2, 2022.

He went on to disclose that after Rakhi returned from an event in London, he discovered that she was in touch with Ritesh, and when he asked her about it, she accused him of infidelity in the media.

