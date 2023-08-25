Rakhi Sawant’s Instagram Account With 10 Million Followers ‘Hacked’ | Photo by ANI

Controversy Queen Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted by the paparazzi as she headed for Umrah, a pilgrimage done by Muslims to the holy city of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. When shutterbugs asked her to comment on the ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, she accused him and her former friend Rajshree of hacking her Instagram account and revoking access.

Rakhi’s Instagram account which boasts of over ten million followers now appears to be unavailable. She told the paps, “I don't have access, Adil and Rajshree have hacked my account, they don't let me eat or sleep. I go home and they just continue to torture me.”

While Rajshree has filed a police complaint against Rakhi for allegedly threatening her, Adil is out on bail after he was arrested in a rape case. Adil was accused of raping, cheating, threatening, and blackmailing a female student who came to Mysuru from Iran to study. As per VV Puram police, Adil raped her on the pretext of marriage, following which she filed a complaint. She also accused him of blackmailing her that he would share photos of their private moments on social media.

For those unversed, Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in 2022. However, Rakhi filed for divorce on the grounds of domestic violence and sexual harassment. She also alleged that he mishandled her funds. An FIR was filed under IPC Sections 406, 420 498 (A), and 377.

Earlier this week, Rakhi held a press conference and claimed that Adil harassed her by recording her nude videos to sell them in Dubai. She also stated that she saw him having sex with men and women. The actress also claimed that Adil tried to hit her and kill her on various occasions.