VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir; Don't Miss Malti Marie In Pink Kurta

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with their two-year-daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to seek blessings.

In the video shared by ANI, Priyanka is seen wearing a saree, Nick, on the other hand, wore a white printed kurta, but what grabbed our attention is little Malti Marie in a pink kurta.

Check it out:

Priyanka and Nick were seen exiting the airport with Malti Marie. The chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ can also be heard in the video.

During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in January 2024, Priyanka was not in India. It was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and Rajinikanth, among others.

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai, India with Malti Marie last week to attend the Bulgari store launch in Mumbai as she is the global brand ambassador of the luxury brand.

On Friday, the Bajirao Mastani actress also attended the Roman Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani and Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin at the Ambani residence.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the romantic comedy flick Love Again alongside Sam Heughan.

Next, she has Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa.