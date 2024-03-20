 VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir; Don't Miss Malti Marie In Pink Kurta
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir; Don't Miss Malti Marie In Pink Kurta

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir; Don't Miss Malti Marie In Pink Kurta

On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with their daughter Malti Marie.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
article-image

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with their two-year-daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. They visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to seek blessings.

In the video shared by ANI, Priyanka is seen wearing a saree, Nick, on the other hand, wore a white printed kurta, but what grabbed our attention is little Malti Marie in a pink kurta.

Check it out:

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Wears ₹8.33 Crore Necklace With Blush Pink High-Slit Saree
article-image
Read Also
VIDEO: 18-Year-Old Priyanka Chopra's THIS Thought-Provoking Answer Made Her Win Miss World 2000
article-image

Priyanka and Nick were seen exiting the airport with Malti Marie. The chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ can also be heard in the video.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, & Other Celebs Leave For Ayodhya To Attend Ram Mandir Pran...
article-image

During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in January 2024, Priyanka was not in India. It was attended by several Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, and Rajinikanth, among others.

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai, India with Malti Marie last week to attend the Bulgari store launch in Mumbai as she is the global brand ambassador of the luxury brand.

On Friday, the Bajirao Mastani actress also attended the Roman Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani and Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin at the Ambani residence.

Read Also
Unseen Photos From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Pre-Wedding Pooja Go Viral
article-image

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the romantic comedy flick Love Again alongside Sam Heughan.

Next, she has Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir; Don't Miss Malti Marie In Pink Kurta

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir; Don't Miss Malti Marie In Pink Kurta

Boney Kapoor Accused Of Not Paying ₹1 Crore Dues To Vendor Who Supplied Equipments For Ajay...

Boney Kapoor Accused Of Not Paying ₹1 Crore Dues To Vendor Who Supplied Equipments For Ajay...

Who Is Fazilpuria? All About 'Kar Gayi Chull' Singer Who Is Under Radar In Elvish Yadav Snake Venom...

Who Is Fazilpuria? All About 'Kar Gayi Chull' Singer Who Is Under Radar In Elvish Yadav Snake Venom...

In Pics: Pulkit Samrat Dances His Heart Out For Kriti Kharbanda At Mehendi Ceremony

In Pics: Pulkit Samrat Dances His Heart Out For Kriti Kharbanda At Mehendi Ceremony

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast