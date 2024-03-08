 VIDEO: 18-Year-Old Priyanka Chopra's THIS Thought-Provoking Answer Made Her Win Miss World 2000
Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss India back in 2000, at the age of 18.

Updated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra made her debut in Bollywood with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. The actress has acted in several movies including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf, Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani among others. Before becoming an actress, she was crowned Miss India back in 2000, at the age of 18.

During the Miss World pageant in 2000, Priyanka was asked, “Who do you think is the most successful woman living today, and why?” To this, the actress answered, “There are a lot of people I admire, but one of the most admirable people is Mother Teresa, who has been so compassionate, considerate and kind.”

While PeeCee's answer impressed everyone, it wasn’t factually correct as Mother Teresa passed away in 1997. Hence Priyanka's answer was not right.

The actress was presented with the crown by Yukta Mookhey, who was the reigning Miss World. She became India's fifth Miss World on November 30, 2000.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Love Again alongside Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas, also had a cameo in the film. She was also a part of Amazon Prime Videos' Citadel with Richard Madden.

Next, the actress will be seen as Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka also has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

