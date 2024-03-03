Here's What Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Had To Say On Actress' Absence From Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat is currently the talk of the town. Several Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others are present.

However, Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat. The actress' mother Madhu Chopra, who was seen at Jamnagar airport, was recently asked about the reason behind her absence and told Instant Bollywood, “She will make up for it, don’t worry.”

Further, Madhu said, “I have been wanting to come to Jamnagar, in fact I spoke to Anant (about it) many years ago. It’s become true now. I am really looking forward to it (the pre-wedding bash).”

Priyanka has often been a part of the Ambani's celebrations. In fact, in April 2023, the Bajirao Mastani actress and her husband, singer Nick Jonas flown from Los Angeles, California for the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Priyanka and Isha Ambani have been close friends for years. They also turned bridesmaids for each other's weddings.

On the work front, Priyanka will star alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in her Heads of State. She is also gearing up for her next Bollywood movie Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, which is directed by Farhan Akhtar.