Farhan Akhtar Puts Jee Le Zaraa On Hold After Priyanka Chopra Says NO To Script: Report

Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, is one of the most anticipated movies. It is an all-female version of the popular road trip, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Ever since the film was announced in 2021, it has been making headlines. Now, the latest report by Hindustan Times states that Farhan has put Jee Le Zaraa on hold after Chopra did not like the script of the film.

The source said that Priyanka has said no to the script. "She was supposed to come to India for sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding and, at the same time, sign the film’s contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences."

Further, it was revealed that when a film fails to happen as per the initial plan, it takes time for the director to figure out a new way and decide whether they want to take forward that story or not. "Any which way it's a dated story now as it's already been delayed too much. It might take another two years for the film to go on floor. The makers need to ensure that the story remains relevant for that time," said the source.

Earlier, talking to Variety, Farhan said the actor's strike affected the actress' schedule. “We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to; we’ll see.”

