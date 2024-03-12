Unseen Photos From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Pre-Wedding Pooja Go Viral

By: Sachin T | March 12, 2024
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan
The couple has been happily married for over five years now, and they also have a cute little daughter, Malti Marie
PeeCee and Nick's was a hush-hush wedding, and it was only when the couple landed in Rajasthan that people actually believed the news of their wedding
PeeCee and Nick had an intimate pooja too days before their wedding, and five years later, photos from the ceremony have surfaced on the internet and have gone viral
In the photos, PeeCee and Nick can be seen dressed in traditional attires and having a hearty laugh
A candid photo also shows Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra performing certain rituals with Nick
The 'national jiju' also enjoyed his time playing the dholak at his own pre-wedding ceremony, and this picture is proof!
