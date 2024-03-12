Bride-To-Be Kriti Kharbanda Carries Nearly ₹3 Lakh Tote Bag As She Jets Off To Delhi For Wedding

By: Sachin T | March 12, 2024
Actress Kriti Kharbanda is all set to get married to actor Pulkit Samrat on March 13 in Manesar
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The bride-to-be was spotted jetting off to Delhi on Tuesday morning, a day before their purported wedding date
Kriti looked radiant in a breezy blue dress but it was her edgy tote bag which grabbed eyeballs
Kriti was spotted carrying a tote bag worth nearly Rs 3 lakh as she flew out of Mumbai
The actress was seen blushing as the paps congratulated her for the wedding and enquired about Pulkit
Pulkit and Kriti met on the sets of their film Pagalpanti and have been dating for five years now
They will reportedly get married in Delhi's Manesar on March 13 in the presence of their family members and closest friends
Thanks For Reading!