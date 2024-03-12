Bride-To-Be Kriti Kharbanda Carries Nearly ₹3 Lakh Tote Bag As She Jets Off To Delhi For Wedding

By: Sachin T | March 12, 2024

Actress Kriti Kharbanda is all set to get married to actor Pulkit Samrat on March 13 in Manesar

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The bride-to-be was spotted jetting off to Delhi on Tuesday morning, a day before their purported wedding date

Kriti looked radiant in a breezy blue dress but it was her edgy tote bag which grabbed eyeballs

Kriti was spotted carrying a tote bag worth nearly Rs 3 lakh as she flew out of Mumbai

The actress was seen blushing as the paps congratulated her for the wedding and enquired about Pulkit

Pulkit and Kriti met on the sets of their film Pagalpanti and have been dating for five years now

They will reportedly get married in Delhi's Manesar on March 13 in the presence of their family members and closest friends

