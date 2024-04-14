 VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui Opens At Diljit Dosanjh's Concert In Mumbai, Performs On Madari
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Munawar Faruqui Opens At Diljit Dosanjh's Concert In Mumbai, Performs On Madari

VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui Opens At Diljit Dosanjh's Concert In Mumbai, Performs On Madari

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 17.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image

On Saturday, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert took place at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which was attended by several celebrities, including Munawar Faruqui, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.

However, Munawar's performance at the concert proved to be the highlight of the concert, as he opened Dosanjh's show by singing his hit track, Madari.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Munawar Faruqui To Make His Acting Debut, Treats Fans With A Teaser Of His Film 'First Copy' On Eid
article-image
Read Also
'Belly Dance Nahi Aata Mere Ko': Munawar Faruqui REACTS As Crowd Chants Ex Ayesha Khan's Name At...
article-image

Munawar also shared a photo with Kriti, Varun, Zeeshan Siddique, and Avneet Kaur, among others. Sharing this photo, the stand-up comedian wrote, "Good night."

Photo Via Instagram

Photo Via Instagram |

Read Also
WATCH: Munawar Faruqui REACTS To Elvish Yadav's 'Bigg Boss Winners' Comment During FIRST Appearance...
article-image

Talking about his performance, Munawar said, "Performing live on stage after so long, and especially as the opening act for a musician like Diljit Dosanjh, was definitely special for me. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I was eager to share it with the audience. I hope they enjoyed the performance as much as I did.”

Madari was Munawar's debut album, which was released in 2023. Consisting of eight songs, it was also written by him.

Read Also
'Tired' Munawar Faruqui Flies Out Of Mumbai After Being Booked In Hookah Bar Raid Case
article-image

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 17 winner is all set to make his acting debut with the new web series First Copy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui Opens At Diljit Dosanjh's Concert In Mumbai, Performs On Madari

VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui Opens At Diljit Dosanjh's Concert In Mumbai, Performs On Madari

Imtiaz Ali Recalls Man Hurling Abuses On Sets Of Jab We Met Due To Colour Of Dara Singh's Turban

Imtiaz Ali Recalls Man Hurling Abuses On Sets Of Jab We Met Due To Colour Of Dara Singh's Turban

Anmol Bishnoi Claims Responsibility For Firing At Salman Khan's Mumbai House: 'Iske Baad Goliyaan...

Anmol Bishnoi Claims Responsibility For Firing At Salman Khan's Mumbai House: 'Iske Baad Goliyaan...

'They Just Want Publicity': Salim Khan REACTS To Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence In Bandra

'They Just Want Publicity': Salim Khan REACTS To Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence In Bandra

Mujhe B**ch Actresses Se Problem Hai, Mere Pati Ke Sath...: Sheena Bajaj on Husband Rohit Purohit's...

Mujhe B**ch Actresses Se Problem Hai, Mere Pati Ke Sath...: Sheena Bajaj on Husband Rohit Purohit's...