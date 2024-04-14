VIDEO: Munawar Faruqui Opens At Diljit Dosanjh's Concert In Mumbai, Performs On Madari

On Saturday, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert took place at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which was attended by several celebrities, including Munawar Faruqui, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.

However, Munawar's performance at the concert proved to be the highlight of the concert, as he opened Dosanjh's show by singing his hit track, Madari.

Munawar also shared a photo with Kriti, Varun, Zeeshan Siddique, and Avneet Kaur, among others. Sharing this photo, the stand-up comedian wrote, "Good night."

Talking about his performance, Munawar said, "Performing live on stage after so long, and especially as the opening act for a musician like Diljit Dosanjh, was definitely special for me. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I was eager to share it with the audience. I hope they enjoyed the performance as much as I did.”

Madari was Munawar's debut album, which was released in 2023. Consisting of eight songs, it was also written by him.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 17 winner is all set to make his acting debut with the new web series First Copy.