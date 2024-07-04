VIDEO: Justin Bieber Arrives In Mumbai To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

International pop sensation Justin Bieber arrived in India in the early hours of Thursday as he is all set to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. As per reports, Bieber will perform at the couple's sangeet ceremony, which will be held on July 5, Friday.

Bieber landed at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning, and though the paparazzi could not catch a glimpse of the singer, his fleet of cars was spotted exiting the airport premises.

Bieber returned to India after 7 long years, however, this time, he will only be performing for the Ambanis and their guests. The singer had announced a concert in India in 2022, but it was later cancelled as his health had taken a hit.

The sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika will be held in Mumbai at their palatial residence Antilia on July 5, Friday. The couple is set to tie the knot in a traditional and star-studded affair on July 12.

Recently, reports also claimed that the Ambanis were in talks with Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey to perform at their wedding festivities, however, there has been no official confirmation yet from the family or the insiders.

Anant and Radhika threw a lavish pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar earlier this year, where some of the biggest names were seen setting the stage on fire including Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and others.

Later, during their second pre-wedding bash on a French cruise, stars like Katy Perry, Pitbull, The Backstreet Boys, and Italian opera artist Andrea Bocelli, were seen entertaining the soon-to-be-married couple and the guests.