Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party in Jamnagar is in full swing. Now as per the latest updates, they are in talks with Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey to perform for the Mumbai ceremony.

As per India Today sources, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to have glamorous performances at their wedding. They are discussing it with top musicians to perform from July 12th to the 14th for their wedding reception. The sources claimed, “Currently negotiations and talks are on”.

This is the continuation of the celebration that happened in Jamnagar on the Italian island of Portofino. It witnesses the amazing musical by Pitbull, The Backstreet Boys, and Italian opera artist Andrea Bocelli. On July 2, ahead of their youngest son Anant's wedding, Nita and Mukesh Ambani organised more than fifty low-income couples from Palghar, Maharashtra for the wedding.

All About Anant-Radhika Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebrations kick-started on June 29 at their house in Antilia, which has a puja ceremony. Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebs, along with business, politics, and sports personalities attended the three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar and a French Cruise.

On July 12, the Shubh Vivah ceremony will start, followed by creating the cultural history of the event as everyone invited are to be donning traditional ensembles. The next day will be followed by a wedding reception on Mangal Utasav.

The Ambanis all spark glamour and grabs the headlines with their amazing parties. Back in 2018, they had Isha Ambani's opulent wedding, which was reportedly one of the most expensive wedding ($100 million) and had the star stud performance by by Beyoncé in Udaipur, Rajasthan.