Gold Idols, Silver Temple & More: Video Of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Wedding Invitation Box Goes Viral

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, at a grand ceremony in on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra, Mumbai. Recently, Nita Ambani offered the first invite at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Several politicians and other celebrities have also received the invitation for the wedding. Now, a video is doing the rounds on social media platforms which offers a glimpse of the opulent invitation box.

The invite is adorned with figurines and small motifs of Hindu Gods and Goddesses. The video opens with a glimpse of a silver temple which slides out of a red box and a soulful music plays in the background.

The temple-like structure features Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesha, Radha-Krishna, Goddess Durga and Goddess Lakhsmi.

The box also had several gifts for the guests as a surprise. It had a sheer white cloth with floral designs and the initials 'AR'. Along with the invite, the guests also received a purple shawl and sweets. It may be noted that Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to the traditional Hindu customs.

A few days back, another invite had gone viral which revealed that the main ceremonies will commence on July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad.

The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for July 14.

In March 2024, the Ambanis and the Merchants hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which was attended by politicians, Bollywood celebrities, businessmen and other eminent personalities from across the globe. The highlight of the event was an electrifying performance by pop sensation Rihanna.

In June 2024, the couple hosted a fun-filled three-day cruise party for their family members and friends.