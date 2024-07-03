PHOTOS: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani Organise Mass Wedding For 50 Couples In Palghar

By: Sunanda Singh | July 03, 2024

On Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organised a mass wedding (Samuhik Vivah) in Palghar for over 50 couples. Take a look at some of the pictures from the mass wedding.

Photo by: Varinder Chawla

Before the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Ambanis, known for their philanthropy, organised a mass wedding for underprivileged couples

Mukesh and Nita Ambani were accompanied by their children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta

The auspicious event was attended by 800 people including the family members of the brides and the grooms

According to reports, at the grand wedding, Nita and Mukesh Ambani gifted gold and silver ornaments and a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh to the couples

The couples also received household items like utensils, appliances, gas stoves, and more, reports stated

Nita Ambani wore a red banarasi saree, which she paired with traditional jewellery. Mukesh Ambani was seen wearing a plain white shirt and black pant