Justin Bieber To Charge ₹83 Crore To Perform At Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Sangeet In Mumbai: Reports

Pop sensation Justin Bieber arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday (July 4) as he is all set to perform at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. According to several media reports, the singer will mesmerise the guests with his performance at the couple's sangeet ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on July 5, Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities, businessmen, and others are expected to attend the pre-wedding festivities.

Bieber has returned to India after seven long years. For those unversed, he had announced a concert in India in 2022, however, it was later cancelled as his health had taken a hit. If media reports are to be believed, the singer has charged a whopping Rs 83 crore from the Ambanis to perform at the sangeet ceremony.

Reportedly, Bieber has charged more than international pop sensations like Rihanna, Beyonce, and Akon, who had also performed at the Ambani events earlier.

Rihanna, who performed at Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, reportedly charged Rs 74 crore whereas Akon charged around Rs 2 to 4 crore. Reports have stated that Shakira charged for Rs 10 to 15 crore for second pre-wedding bash and Katty Perry was paid Rs 45 crore for performing at the cruise bash.

Beyonce had performed at Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's wedding and, back then, she reportedly charged Rs 33 crore.

The sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika will be held in Mumbai at their palatial residence Antilia on July 5. The couple is set to tie the knot in a traditional and star-studded affair on July 12. Other singers who are expected to perform at the bash are Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey.

Anant and Radhika hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar earlier this year, where some of the biggest names were seen setting the stage on fire. Later, during their second pre-wedding bash on a cruise, stars like Katy Perry, Pitbull, The Backstreet Boys, and Italian opera artist Andrea Bocelli, entertained the guests.