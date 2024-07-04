Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's 'Mameru' Ceremony: Who Wore What At The Wedding Festivity Night

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 04, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's historic wedding kick-started with a traditional Mameru ceremony. Let's take a look at who wore what at the event.
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant stunned in a custom Manish Malhotra bandhani lehenga. The rani pink ensemble was adorned with gold taar zardozi work. Looking both regal and radiant, she complemented her attire with heavy gold accessories from her mother's own 'Mameru' ceremony.
Manish Malhotra | Instagram
The groom's sister, Isha Ambani, graced the ceremony in a custom orange saree by designer Arpita Mehta that featured tiered ruffles and intricate patterns. She completed her embellished outfit with an exquisite choker, mang tika and earrings.
Anaita Shroff Adajania | Instagram
Nita Ambani looked resplendent in a pink lehenga. She grabbed eyeballs in that stunning emerald and diamond jewellery.
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
Channelling her inner desi girl, actress Janhvi Kapoor wore a blend of pink and orange lehenga from the bags of designer Arpita Mehta. The traditional attire boasted of elephant motifs, gota details and a deep-neck blouse.
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
Looking glamorous at the ceremony, Manushi Chillar opted for a gold and tangerine saree. She completed her beautiful look with statement jewellery and a sleek hair bun.
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!