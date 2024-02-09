VIDEO: Ishaan Khatter Turns Protective BF For Chandni Bainz Post Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening In Mumbai | Photo Via Instagram

Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in Pippa, is currently said to be in a relationship with Kuala Lumpur-based model Chandni Bainz. On Thursday evening (February 8, 2024) Khatter attended his half-brother Shahid Kapoor's new film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's screening in Mumbai.

The actor was accompanied by his ladylove Chandni and his mother Neliima Azeem. Post-screening, he was seen exiting the venue with them. Several photos and videos from the event are doing rounds on the internet.

In one of the videos, Ishaan was seen protecting Chandni and made a way for her as they were surrounded by paparazzi.

Check out Ishaan Khatter, Chandni Bainz's video:

For the premiere night, Ishaan was seen dressed in an all-black outfit, Chandni, on the other hand, donned an olive green bodycon dress.

Meanwhile, the screening was also graced by several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Pankaj Kapur among others.

Talking about Ishaan and Chandni's relationship, the rumours of the duo dating surfaced in September 2023 after they were spotted walking out of a building holding hands in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ishaan is making his Hollywood debut alongside Nicole Kidman in the upcoming series The Perfect Couple. It is the adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel The Perfect Couple.