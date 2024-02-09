 VIDEO: Ishaan Khatter Turns Protective BF For Chandni Bainz Post Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Ishaan Khatter Turns Protective BF For Chandni Bainz Post Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening In Mumbai

VIDEO: Ishaan Khatter Turns Protective BF For Chandni Bainz Post Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening In Mumbai

Ishaan Khatter attended Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's screening with Chandni Bainz and his mom Neliima Azeem.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Ishaan Khatter Turns Protective BF For Chandni Bainz Post Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening In Mumbai | Photo Via Instagram

Ishaan Khatter, who was last seen in Pippa, is currently said to be in a relationship with Kuala Lumpur-based model Chandni Bainz. On Thursday evening (February 8, 2024) Khatter attended his half-brother Shahid Kapoor's new film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's screening in Mumbai.

The actor was accompanied by his ladylove Chandni and his mother Neliima Azeem. Post-screening, he was seen exiting the venue with them. Several photos and videos from the event are doing rounds on the internet.

In one of the videos, Ishaan was seen protecting Chandni and made a way for her as they were surrounded by paparazzi.

Check out Ishaan Khatter, Chandni Bainz's video:

Read Also
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor & Others Attend Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening...
article-image
Read Also
Ishaan Khatter's Rumoured GF Chandni Bainz Gets 'Goosebumps' After Watching Pippa
article-image

For the premiere night, Ishaan was seen dressed in an all-black outfit, Chandni, on the other hand, donned an olive green bodycon dress.

Meanwhile, the screening was also graced by several celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Pankaj Kapur among others.

Read Also
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 5 Reasons To Watch Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film
article-image
Read Also
Who Is Chandni Bainz? All About Ishaan Khatter's Rumoured Girlfriend
article-image

Talking about Ishaan and Chandni's relationship, the rumours of the duo dating surfaced in September 2023 after they were spotted walking out of a building holding hands in Mumbai.

On the work front, Ishaan is making his Hollywood debut alongside Nicole Kidman in the upcoming series The Perfect Couple. It is the adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel The Perfect Couple. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tik-Toker Accuses Zayn Malik Of Asking Threesome '40 Times'; Shares Shocking Screenshots, Unseen...

Tik-Toker Accuses Zayn Malik Of Asking Threesome '40 Times'; Shares Shocking Screenshots, Unseen...

'Told Me You Are Not Sexy': Mrunal Thakur Reveals Photographer Once Called Her 'Village Girl'

'Told Me You Are Not Sexy': Mrunal Thakur Reveals Photographer Once Called Her 'Village Girl'

'Seems Inappropriate': Arbaaz Khan Breaks Silence On Ex-GF Giorgia Andriani's Breakup Interview...

'Seems Inappropriate': Arbaaz Khan Breaks Silence On Ex-GF Giorgia Andriani's Breakup Interview...

Flashback Friday: When Esha Deol Said She Couldn't Wear 'Shorts & Ganjis' After Marrying Bharat...

Flashback Friday: When Esha Deol Said She Couldn't Wear 'Shorts & Ganjis' After Marrying Bharat...

Lal Salaam Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Rajinikanth's Cameo As Moideen Bhai, Call It 'Blockbuster'

Lal Salaam Twitter Review: Netizens Laud Rajinikanth's Cameo As Moideen Bhai, Call It 'Blockbuster'