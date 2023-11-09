Ishaan Khatter's Rumoured GF Chandni Bainz Gets 'Goosebumps' After Watching Pippa | Photo Via Instagram

Ishaan Khatter's Pippa is slated to release on November 10, 2023, on Amazon Prime Videos. It also stars Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers had hosted a special screening in Mumbai, which was attended by many celebrities, including Ishaan's rumoured ladylove, Chandni Bainz.

The model took to her Instagram story and reviewed Pippa; she wrote, "Can't wait for everyone to experience the gripping and powerful story of Pippa on @primevideoin tomorrow. Heartiest congratulations to team Pippa @ishaankhatter @rajamenon @arrahman @mrunalthakur @roykapurfilms."

Read Also WATCH: Ishaan Khatter Makes Relationship Official With Malaysian Model Chandni Bainz

Meanwhile, rumours of Ishaan dating Chandni Bainz surfaced in September this year after they were spotted walking out of a building holding hands in Mumbai. According to reports, the duo started dating earlier this year. Chandni is a Kuala Lumpur-based model.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who also attended Pippa's screening, heaped praise and wrote, “Take a bow Team PIPPA! Fantastic film with a thumping heart, grit, evocative emotion and sincerity. So proud of you @ishaankhatter! Target destroyed! Music that thrills and kills!”

In Pippa, Ishaan plays the character of real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The film is produced by RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films.

It is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)