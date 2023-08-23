 Video: Dimple Kapadia Watches Rumoured Ex-BF Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 At Gaiety Galaxy Theatre In Mumbai 
Dimple and Sunny have worked together in films like Narsimha, Aag Ka Gola, Arjun, Manzil Manzil, and Gunaah.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Video: Dimple Kapadia Watches Rumoured Ex-BF Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 At Gaiety Galaxy Theatre In Mumbai  | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star and BJP MP Sunny Deol, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Gadar 2 is receiving love and appreciation from his contemporaries as well. From Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, several celebrities have reviewed the film and heaped praises for it. Recently, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia was spotted at Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy Theatre who came to watch the blockbuster film. 

Watch the video below. 

For those unversed, Dimple and Sunny have worked together in films like Narsimha, Aag Ka Gola, Arjun, Manzil Manzil, and Gunaah. Not to mention, the duo was also rumoured to be dating in the 80s While Dimple was separated from Rajesh Khanna, she was still legally married to him, and Sunny was married to his wife Pooja Deol. The alleged affair was also confirmed by Sunny’s ex-girlfriend and actress Amrita Singh. 

Coming to Gadar 2, the film which also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, is unstoppable at the box office, as it set a new record with Rs 400.10 crore. Helmed by Anil Sharma, it hit the screens on August 11 and locked horns with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.  

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina. It was set during the partition of India in 1947.  Gadar 2 follows Tara as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. 

On the other hand, Dimple was last seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. She also featured in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. 

