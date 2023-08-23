 Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's Blockbuster Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark
Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's Blockbuster Crosses ₹400 Crore Mark

Gadar 2 has been shattering all records at the box office and it has now become the second film to enter the Rs 400 crore club this year.

Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
article-image

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, is now officially a blockbuster! The film has created a storm at the box office and it is just unstoppable. Even before completing two weeks in theatres, the film has already minted more than Rs 400 crore at the box office, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

It is still Rs 100 crore behind the biggest film of the year -- Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan -- and now all eyes will be on Gadar 2 to see if it can achieve this one last feat.

article-image

Gadar 2 enters Rs 400 crore club

As per the official figures, Gadar 2 earned Rs 11.50 crore on its second Tuesday, which was the film's 12th day.

It witnessed the second biggest opening day of the year, with over Rs 40 crore on August 11, and in the first weekend, it collected a staggering Rs 284.63 crore.

So far, Gadar 2 has earned a total of Rs 400.10 crore, and with no big-budget film releasing in theatres this Friday, there is a good chance for the Sunny Deol-starrer to sustain at the cinemas.

article-image

About Gadar 2

Theatres were rendered houseful in the first week of Gadar 2, and not just the audience but celebs too were seen gushing about the high-voltage action, drama and the patriotic streak in the film.

Viewers were seen dancing inside theatres and in Rajasthan, truckloads of people (literally) were seen arriving at cinema halls.

Gadar 2 also stars Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra and Luv Sinha in key roles. The film not only brought back the iconic jodi of Tara Singh and Sakeena, but also stirred nostalgia as the makers recreated the songs from the original 2001 Gadar.

article-image

