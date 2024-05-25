VIDEO: Badshah Ends Feud With Honey Singh At Dehradun Concert, Says 'Want To Leave That Grudge Behind'

Singer-rapper Badshah publicly ended his long-running feud with contemporary Honey Singh at a concert in Dehradun. The 38-year-old rapper on Friday took a pause during his performance at GraFest 2024 in Dehradun and said he is ready to move on.

"There was a phase in my life where I held this grudge against one and now, I want to call it quits and leave that grudge behind- and that's Honey Singh," Badshah said.

"I was unhappy because of some misunderstanding but then I realised when we were together, 'jodne waale bahut kam the, todneh waale bahut the'. Today, I just want to let everyone know I've left that phase behind and I wish him all the best," he added.

Singh, 41, is yet to comment on Badshah's comments.

Badshah and Singh are considered among the top rappers in the country and have a massive fan-following. The two artists started out together as part of the rap band Mafia Mundeer, which also included Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar.

The band delivered many hit tracks such as 'Khol Botal', 'Begani Naar Buri' and 'Delhi ke Deewane'. After a public tiff, the duo went separate ways and regularly took potshots at each other on social media.