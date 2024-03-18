'Papa Ka Comeback Ho Jaayega': Badshah REACTS To Fans Teasing Him With Honey Singh's Name At Concert (VIDEO)

Rapper and singer Badshah took a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh during one of his recent performances. Several videos have surfaced on social media platforms in which Badshah is seen interacting with Honey Singh's fans. For those unversed, a viral video shows Badshah on stage, however, he's distracted after several people from the crowd take Honey Singh's name to tease the 'Garmi' singer.

Looks like this did not go down well with the 'Ye Ladki Pagal Hai' singer who wasted no time in taking a dig at the singer.

"Ek pen aur paper dena. Gift laaya hu tumhare liye. Kuch lyrics likh ke de deta hu. Papa ka comeback ho jaayega tumhare," Badshah is heard saying in the video.

Soon after the video surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), fans of Badshah and Honey Singh engaged in an ugly war. Fans started tweeting in support of their favourite rapper-singer and this led to a social media war between them.

"Bhai ye Badshah ne to Katai beijjati kar Honey pajji ka," a user commented. Another wrote, "Paji wo childhood hero hai aaaj bhi bachhe hair style follow krte hain to honey singh mean honey singh."

"Ek honey Singh iske jeise 200 badshah kha Jaye," wrote another fan. "Pehle ye khud to lyrics likhne seekhle," read a comment under one of the viral videos.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "The crowd had it coming after continuous poking. Fandoms need to live and let live. concert me gaye ho enjoy karo nahi hum toh attention seek karege."

When Emiway does same thing like this then you guys says that he wants hype for his upcoming album with this.

And Now same Badshah is doing this then he is badmos🤣



I have no problem with Badshah bhai, just don't do such hypocrisy after having a big page. — PriChan📿 (@PriChanJ) March 16, 2024

Itni hi chul hain uska comeback karane ki, to dikhaade kooch proof apne allegations ko back karne ke liye ki brown rang tune likha hai 😂 — Elita-1 (@lucifer4302) March 16, 2024

Badshah's beef with Honey Singh

Both the rappers were a part of the same band, Mafia Mundeer. Raftaar was also a part of the band. However, after the band broke, they were never seen together. In fact, when Badshah song Gone Girl released in 2023, netizens speculated that one of the lines in the track is actually a dig at Honey Singh.

The line is "Kuch logo ka comeback hi nahi ho raha."

For those who don’t know, owing to personal issues, Honey Singh took a break from music and, in 2022, announced his comeback with his album Honey 3.0.

In fact, in one of the music reality shows, Raftaar asked Badshah, "Bata do na kiska comeback nahi ho raha?" Without taking any names, the Garmi singer replied, "Banda bolta hai sarkar chor hai. Police pakar ke le jata hai usko. Woh bolta hai mujhe kyu pakra. Toh woh bolta hai tune bola sarkar chor hai. Woh bolta hai lekin maine toh bataya nahi kaunsi sarkar chor hai. Jisko yeh feel ho raha hai, usko yeh feel ho raha hai."

In one of his interviews last year, Badshah opened up about the band and working with Honey Singh. "Honey was just concentrating on his career. I was associated with Mafia Mundeer since 2006, and by 2009, my parents were very worried about me. In 2011, my first song with Honey came out Get Up Jawani... We are also creating so many songs, please consider us as well. We have left everything behind and come here. You (Honey) should not be so self-centered. On the one hand, you call us brothers, but on the other, you fail to acknowledge our struggles. He made us sign blank papers; what about those contracts? It was a tough phase."