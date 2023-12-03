 PHOTOS: Badshah Enjoys Night Out With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Amid Dating Rumours
Rapper Badshah is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
PHOTOS: Badshah Enjoys Night Out With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Amid Dating Rumours | Photo Via Instagram

Rapper Badshah has been hitting the headlines owing to his viral pictures with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Recently, the duo met in Dubai, which sparked dating rumours ever since. A few hours ago, Hania took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with Badshah as they enjoyed a night out together.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was also seen posing with Badhshah and Hania. She added a coffee emoji to the caption. In the photos, Hania is seen wearing a black bodycon midi dress; Badshah, on the other hand, wore a printed oversized shirt.

Check it out:

Reacting to the photos, Badshah commented, “OJLE NU” and Hania replied stating, “@badboyshah never let this die.”

Earlier, Hania dropped glimpses of her fun-filled day out with rapper Badshah and wrote, "kids went shopping."

Earlier this year in November, Hania Aamir wished Badshah on his birthday. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the baddest boy in town.” Reposting the story, the rapper wrote, “Thank you, you extremely talented human being.”

Who Is Hania Aamir?

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress, who appears in Urdu television shows and movies. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the comedy film Janaan. Later, Hania starred in movies like Na Maloom Afraad 2, and Parwaaz Hai Junoon among others.

She is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and is often seeing grooving to the actor's song.

