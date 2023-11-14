 Badshah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur: ‘Sorry To Disappoint You’
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBadshah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur: ‘Sorry To Disappoint You’

Badshah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur: ‘Sorry To Disappoint You’

Badshah took to his Instagram account and issued a note that seemed to be regarding all the dating speculations.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 09:02 AM IST
article-image
Badshah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur: ‘Sorry To Disappoint You’ |

A recent video of rapper Badshah and actor Mrunal Thakur walking hand-in-hand at a Diwali bash sparked their dating rumours on social media.
On Tuesday early morning, Badshah took to his Instagram account and issued a note that seemed to be regarding all the dating speculations.

Badshah wrote on his Insta stories, "Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai," followed by a laughing emoticon.

Read Also
Mrunal Thakur, Badshah Spotted Holding Hands At Diwali Bash, Spark Dating Rumours (WATCH)
article-image

However, Badshah didn't mention dating rumours with Mrunal.
The clip was from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Diwali party which both Badshah and Mrunal attended.

In the video, Mrunal is seen in a pastel green lehenga, while the rapper is seen in a black ethnic outfit.

Mrunal and Baadshah yesterday at Shilpa’s diwali party. Are they dating ?
byu/Majestic_District_51 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in the biographical war drama film 'Pippa' alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees' by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the film is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon. It also features Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

The title of the film is a tribute to the amphibious war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), popularly known as "Pippa," akin to an empty tin of ghee that smoothly floats on water. This wartime saga narrates a story of patriotism and traces the coming of age of Captain Balram Mehta (essayed by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. Together, Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces exemplify valour and courage, in a war for the liberation of another country.

Read Also
Mrunal Thakur Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Wedding With Telugu Actor: 'So Sorry To Break Your Hearts'
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark At The Box Office Within 2 Days Of Its Release 

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark At The Box Office Within 2 Days Of Its Release 

Badshah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur: ‘Sorry To Disappoint You’

Badshah Shares Cryptic Post Amid Dating Rumours With Mrunal Thakur: ‘Sorry To Disappoint You’

'It’s In The Hands Of Filmmakers To Give Me Opportunities': Ishaan Khatter

'It’s In The Hands Of Filmmakers To Give Me Opportunities': Ishaan Khatter

Actor Sakshi Trivedi Joins the Cast of Anupamaa on Star Plus

Actor Sakshi Trivedi Joins the Cast of Anupamaa on Star Plus

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal BREAKS Cup During Fight With Arun Mashettey, Gets Nominated As...

Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal BREAKS Cup During Fight With Arun Mashettey, Gets Nominated As...