Mrunal Thakur Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Wedding With Telugu Actor: 'So Sorry To Break Your Hearts'

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is busy with the promotions of her latest film Aankh Micholi, has reacted to reports of her wedding. For those unversed, it has been reported that Mrunal is in love with a Telugu actor and is planning to tie the knot soon.

However, soon after the reports went viral, Mrunal issued a clarification and said that the reports are not true.

Mrunal Thakur reacts to reports of her wedding

"I'm so sorry to break you hearts, to all the stylists, designers, my friends and family members who have been constantly calling me for the past one hour after they got to know that I'm getting married to a Telugu boy. I also want to know who this boy is," Mrunal said.

She added, "This is just a rumour. Mujhe sirf blessings mili thi... I can't even explain how funny this rumour is. But, having said that, I just couldn't control. Hogi shaadi jaldi hi, ladka aap dhoondh dena, bas bata dena mujhe. Location, venue sab bhej dena."

Reports of Mrunal's relationship with a Telugu actor surfaced after producer Allu Aravind presented Best Female Actor award to Mrunal for her performance in the film Sita Ramam at one of the recent award events. During the event, Aravind extended his best wishes to Mrunal and asked her to tie the knot soon. "I hope she finds a husband and settles down in Hyderabad," he reportedly said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is busy with the promotions of her latest film Aankh Micholi which hit the big screens on November 3. She also has Pippa in the pipeline with Ishaan Khatter. Mrunal is also set to feature in the Telugu film Hi Nanna alongside Nani for the very first time.

