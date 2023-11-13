Mrunal Thakur, Badshah Spotted Holding Hands At Diwali Bash, Spark Dating Rumours (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Mrunal Thakur made an appearance recently at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash in Mumbai. Rapper Badshah, who also judges India's Got Talent with Shilpa, was also seen at the party.

A video is currently doing the rounds on social media, which shows Mrunal and Badshah holding hands as they exited Shilpa's party together, which sparked dating rumours.

Check it out:

Mrunal also took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Shilpa and Badshah. "Two favs," she captioned it.

Mrunal has also starred in Badshah's music video Bad Boy X Bad Girl, which was released in 2021.

Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash was a star-studded affair that was attended by Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Vijay Varma, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.

Meanwhile, earlier there were rumours stating that Badshah is all set to get married to Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi. However, he denied the news on his Instagram and wrote, "Dear media, I respect you but this is super lame. Im not getting married. Whoever’s feeding you this bullshit needs to find better masala.”

Badshah tied the knot in 2012 with Jasmine. The duo welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, on January 10, 2017. However, it has been reported that the duo have been separated; an official confirmation has not been made yet.

