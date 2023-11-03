Mrunal Thakur To Marry Telugu Actor? Producer Allu Aravind Drops MAJOR Hint

Actress Mrunal Thakur is reportedly all set to tie the knot with a Telugu actor soon. If media reports are to be believed, the Sita Ramam actress is in love and is planning to take her relationship to the next level.

Reports of Mrunal's relationship with a Telugu actor surfaced after producer Allu Aravind presented Best Female Actor award to Mrunal for her performance in the film Sita Ramam at one of the recent award events.

During the event, Aravind extended his best wishes to Mrunal and asked her to tie the knot soon. "I hope she finds a husband and settles down in Hyderabad," he reportedly said.

Soon after the news went viral, netizens recalled that Aravind had given the same advice to actress Lavanya Tripathi, who recently tied the knot with Telugu star Varun Tej.

Mrunal has not reacted to reports of her wedding yet. In a earlier interview with India Today, the 31-year-old actress had said, "I believe in marriage. I have seen so many successful marriages around me. Just because they are made for each other. Sometimes, we need to realise that we need to marry the person who is made for us. Now you may find this person when you are 18, 20, in your 30s, 40s, 50s, or 60s."

Mrunal gained recognition for her role as Bulbul in the popular Indian television series Kumkum Bhagya. She made her film debut with the Marathi film Vitti Dandu in 2014. However, she rose to prominence in Bollywood with her role in Love Sonia in 2018.

On the work front, the actress is busy with the promotions of her latest film Aankh Micholi which hit the big screens on November 3. She also has Pippa in the pipeline with Ishaan Khatter.

Mrunal is also set to feature in the Telugu film Hi Nanna alongside Nani for the very first time.

