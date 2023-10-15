Nani Gives Befitting To Reporter Who Asked If He Requested Director To Add Kissing Scenes With Mrunal Thakur In Hi Nanna

The teaser of Nani and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film, Hi Nanna, has been officially shared by the makers and it has created quite a buzz on social media. The film, also starring baby Kiara Khanna and Jayaram, is directed by Shouryuv. Hi Nanna is all set to hit the big screens on December 7.

The teaser gives a glimpse of the complicated relationship between the lead characters. It also shows Nani and Mrunal's sizzling chemistry and they are seen passionately kissing each other multiple times.

During the pre-release event of the film, Nani gave a befitting reply to a journalist who asked an uncomfortable question to him.

The reporter asked Nani if the kissing scenes were a part of the script or if he asks the directors of his films to add lip-lock and other intimate scenes in his films.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Nani did not lose his cool and graciously gave a befitting reply to the reporter. He said that not all of his films feature kissing scenes. He added that if the script demands a kissing scene, he will have to do it. As an actor, Nani said he will have to stay true to the director’s vision and stated that it is 'not his personal choice'.

Several fans also took to social media to slam the reporter for asking the asking. A user wrote on X, "What is wrng in having those type of scenes when stry demands, an actor should do everything that a director tells. Nani did the same."

Hi Nanna is slated for a Pan-Indian release across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film's music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Mrunal and Nani have collaborated for the first time for Hi Nanna. Interestingly, Mrunal starred opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Nani's Jersey. She enjoys a loyal fan base in Telugu cinema.

