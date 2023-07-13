Hi Nanna: Nani And Mrunal Thakur Promise A Heart-Warming Romantic Drama: SEE First Look and Glimpse

On Thursday morning, the cast and crew of Natural Star Nani's 30th film, took to social media to share the first look and glimpse of the upcoming project. Also starring Mrunal Thakur in the lead, the film titled 'Hi Nanna' is slated to release in cinemas on December 21st, 2023.

Mrunal took to social media to share the first look and she captioned her post sharing: "The wait is over! Here's a peek into our cute little world of #HiNanna Can't wait for you all to witness this heartwarming story unfold on the big screen"

Check out the first look below:

The first look features both actors and a young girl, who is playing Nani's daughter in the film. Through the minute-long cut that accompanies the first look, the plot demystifies that Mrunal is playing a stranger who befriends Nani's daughter. From the looks of it, it seems Nani is a single father who might be struggling at believing and falling in love again. The glimpse sees Mrunal address Nani as Nanna, which in Telugu means father.

While a seemingly confident Mrunal wants to extend the hand of friendship to both daughter and father, an overwhelmed Nani seems reluctant.

'Hi Nanna' is slated for a Pan-Indian release across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Directed by Shouryuv, the film's music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who will mark his second Telugu film, this year as a composer besides the Vijay Devarakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Kushi'.

It will be exciting for the audiences to see what Nani and Mrunal bring on-screen in 'Hi Nanna'. Interestingly, Mrunal starred in the Hindi remake of Nani's Jersey. Post the mammoth success of Sita Ramam last year, the actress enjoys a loyal fan base in Telugu cinema and she clearly is excited to see how her second film in the language is received by the audiences.

As for Nani, actors are looking forward to watching the actor's 30th film. He was last seen in 'Dasara', which proved to be a blockbuster at the box-office.

