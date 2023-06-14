Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda Join Forces for Exciting Telugu Film VD13

Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur and actor Vijay Deverakonda are all set to charm audiences with their upcoming Telugu film. Their collaboration is surely a treat for fans as it creates a fresh and exciting pairing.

After delivering successful performances opposite notable actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nani, Mrunal Thakur is expanding her horizons and venturing into the world of Telugu cinema.

MRUNAL SHARES A PHOTO FROM THE LAUNCH OCCASION

Recently, Mrunal took to Instagram to share glimpses from the launch ceremony of their upcoming film.

She expressed her excitement about embarking on this new journey, working with the renowned production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, and sharing the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. Expressing her excitement, she captioned the post, " Can't wait for the shoot to begin."

Liger Actor Vijay Deverakonda also took to his official Instagram handle to share the update. With a video glimpse of the launch ceremony, he wrote a caption,"Pooja :) Parasuram - Dil Raju - Mrunal Thakur & your man❤ #VD13"

With the mahurat of the film already completed, the team is gearing up to start shooting soon. While the title and plot details are currently kept under wraps, fans can expect a thrilling and captivating cinematic experience.

ABOUT THE UPCOMING FILM

Helmed by director Parasuram Petla, known for his previous successes, this project is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda, their on-screen chemistry is expected to be a visual delight, fueling anticipation among fans who are eagerly awaiting this new collaboration.

Read Also Mrunal Thakur stuns with sizzling style ahead of Cannes 2023 debut